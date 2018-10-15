Elizabeth Olsen Teases Dark Days Ahead In 'Avengers 4'



What could possibly be worse than half the universe being wiped out at the end of Avengers: Infinity War? I suppose the entire universe being wiped out would be worse, but really, I'm not sure people could take things taking a harsher turn. There were people sobbing at some of the screenings I attended. What could possibly be worse than half the universe being wiped out at the end of? I suppose the entire universe being wiped out would be worse, but really, I'm not sure people could take things taking a harsher turn. There were people sobbing at some of the screenings I attended.





Those folks might want to buckle up.





According to Elizabeth Olsen, who as Scarlet Witch was forced to kill her android lover Vision in a bid to save the universe, only to have Thanos hit the rewind button and do it anyway, Avengers 4 is going to turn the screws even tighter. She told audiences at ACE Comic-Con over the weekend that

She also sorta debunks a fan theory that the dream Scarlet Witch placed in Tony Stark's head inwas a tease ofWith production wrapped, we should start to see the veil lifted a little bit. The first thing would be to get an official title, right? I mean, haven't we had enough of the stupid teases already? Well, here's one more enigmatic tease by the Russo Brothers, and honestly I don't even care what it is. Others can speculate about that shit if they want. It's just a damn title, it's not this serious.opens May 3rd 2019.