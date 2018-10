Drew Goddard Gives A Worrying Update On 'X-Force'

As I said in my review of Drew Goddard's new film , "we can only hope there are bad times in store for Marvel's merry mutants." Goddard has been attached to an X-Force movie for a while now, but as far as actual updates on it go there haven't been many. And now speaking with Fandango , the director does give one...except, well, it isn't really one because there isn't really one to give.Some of that is to be expected. Goddard has been busy with El Royale while Reynolds is off shooting Michael Bay's. Without theactor and Goddard around there wasn't going to be much movement on X-Force, anyway. But it also sounds like Goddard is a little uncertain about the future with Disney's acquisition of Fox looming. Any decisions regarding the X-Men movies are going to be out of his controlThat said, Goddard says he and Reynolds are down whenever they get a full go.Goddard'sopens this weekend, while you can see Reynolds' Deadpool in a PG-13 cut ofin theaters this Christmas.