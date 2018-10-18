10/18/2018
Drake Doremus Sets Shailene Woodley, Jamie Dornan, And Sebastian Stan For Next Film
While the bloom has come off the rose for Drake Doremus' last few films, he's still not having any trouble lining up great casts or buyers willing to finance his work. Deadline reports Doremus' next film will star Shailene Woodley (Divergent), Jamie Dornan (Fifty Shades of Gray), Sebastian Stan (Captain America: Civil War), and Matthew Gray Gubler (Criminal Minds), a lineup any director would bend over backwards to have.
The untitled pic is set in modern day Los Angeles, and stars Woodley as a woman navigating love and heartbreak over the course of a year, unlocking secrets of her life after a surprising turn of events. Doremus co-wrote the script with author Jardine Libaire, and it's a return to contemporary explorations of romance rather than the futuristic sci-fi of Zoe or Equals.
Doremus' last couple of films, including 2017's Newness, have been released on streaming platforms and I wouldn't be surprised if this went the same route.