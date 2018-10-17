'Destroyer' Trailer: Nicole Kidman Confronts A Violent Past In Karyn Kusama's Crime Thriller

There have been many ups and downs throughout Nicole Kidman's career, and she is definitely on an upswing. Following standout performances in, and, she has, the new film by Karyn Kusama that has some thinking more Oscar gold could be in Kidman's future.A reunion between Kusama andscreenwriters Phil Hay and Matt Manfredi, Destroyer stars Kidman as an LAPD detective who as a young cop was placed deep undercover in a California gang. Years later when that gang's leader emerges she finds she must work through the remaining members and her own personal demons to reckon with a past that destroyed her. Sebastian Stan, Toby Kebbell, Tatiana Maslany, Bradley Whitford, Jade Pettyjohn, and Scoot McNairy round out a great supporting cast.Most of the buzz surrounding Kidman's performance has been focused on her radical change in appearance. It's worked for her in the past and looks to have done so again.opens on Christmas Day.