10/30/2018
'Deadpool 2' PG-13 Cut Will Feature New Scenes With Ryan Reynolds, Director David Leitch, And More
When it was announced a few weeks ago that Deadpool 2 would be getting a special PG-13 re-release this holiday season, I received more than a few emails and comments from readers expressing their unhappiness. Hey ya'll, I don't work for Fox, okay? Not my decision! Some of them called it a lazy cash grab...actually, all of them called it that in different ways. But is that really the case? According to writers Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick there may be more that's new than we previously were aware.
Speaking with Slashfilm, Reese and Wernick confirmed that Ryan Reynolds, director David Leitch, and more came back to shoot entirely new scenes for the film. So while it isn't a sequel or anything at least it's not just a stripped-down version of a movie you already saw...
Wernick says, “We definitely shot new stuff. And recently too. After ‘Deadpool 2’ came out and we were all sitting around, we came to it less about the idea of let’s make a PG-13 movie and more, ‘Let’s talk a little bit about Deadpool.’ We were kicking around some ideas and then I think it was Ryan [Reynolds] who had the great framing device and we all got excited and went to the studio. They said, ‘Yeah, let’s do it. Fire up the cameras.’ About two months ago we were out on soundstages shooting again. Ryan was in the suit and the gang was back together, Dave Leitch and Ryan and us having a great time and laughing. It comes together great so we’re super excited about it.”
That said, fans shouldn't get too excited. Wernick also says not much from the original has changed all that much, but it's too soon to know exactly what they can talk about...
“We don’t want to mislead nor do we want to spoil. As we get closer, we’ll see what the studio will let us talk about. I wouldn’t reveal too much about it because it’ll ruin the fun for the audience.”
The new holiday Deadpool 2 arrives on December 21st.