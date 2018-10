'Deadpool 2' PG-13 Cut Will Feature New Scenes With Ryan Reynolds, Director David Leitch, And More

When it was announced a few weeks ago thatwould be getting a special PG-13 re-release this holiday season, I received more than a few emails and comments from readers expressing their unhappiness. Hey ya'll, I don't work for Fox, okay? Not my decision! Some of them called it a lazy cash grab...actually, all of them called it that in different ways. But is that really the case? According to writers Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick there may be more that's new than we previously were aware.Speaking with Slashfilm , Reese and Wernick confirmed that Ryan Reynolds, director David Leitch, and more came back to shoot entirely new scenes for the film. So while it isn't a sequel or anything at least it's not just a stripped-down version of a movie you already saw...Wernick says,That said, fans shouldn't get too excited. Wernick also says not much from the original has changed all that much, but it's too soon to know exactly what they can talk about...The new holidayarrives on December 21st.