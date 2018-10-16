10/16/2018
DC Readers: Win Passes To A Free Screening Of 'Hunter Killer'
We're happy to offer our DC readers the chance to attend a free advance screening of Hunter Killer, the submarine thriller starring Gerard Butler, Gary Oldman, and Common. The film is based on Don Keith and George Wallace's 2012 novel, Firing Point.
SYNOPSIS: Deep under the Arctic Ocean, American submarine Captain Joe Glass (Gerard Butler, Olympus Has Fallen, 300) is on the hunt for a U.S. sub in distress when he discovers a secret Russian coup is in the offing, threatening to dismantle the world order. With crew and country on the line, Captain Glass must now assemble an elite group of Navy SEALs to rescue the kidnapped Russian president and sneak through enemy waters to stop WWIII.
The screening takes place on Wednesday, October 24th at 7:00pm at Regal Majestic in Silver Spring. If you'd like to enter, simply complete the required steps in the Rafflecopter form below. Complete all of the steps to increase your chances! Winners will be selected on Friday, October 19th and notified by email. Good luck!
Hunter Killer hits theaters on October 26th.
