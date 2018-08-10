10/08/2018
DC Readers: Win Passes To A Free Screening Of 'First Man'
We're happy to offer our DC readers the chance to attend a free early screening of First Man, a reunion of La La Land director Damien Chazelle and star Ryan Gosling, who plays astronaut Neil Armstrong.
SYNOPSIS: On the heels of their six-time Academy Award®-winning smash, La La Land, Oscar®-winning director Damien Chazelle and star Ryan Gosling reteam for Universal Pictures’ First Man, the riveting story behind the first manned mission to the moon, focusing on Neil Armstrong and the decade leading to the historic Apollo 11 flight. A visceral and intimate account told from Armstrong’s perspective, based on the book by James R. Hansen, the film explores the triumphs and the cost—on Armstrong, his family, his colleagues and the nation itself—of one of the most dangerous missions in history.
The screening takes place tomorrow, Tuesday October 9th at 7:00pm at AMC Mazza Gallerie. If you'd like to attend, simply complete the Rafflecopter contest form below. Winners will be selected tonight at 8pm, so don't waste time! Good luck!
First Man opens in DC on October 12th.
