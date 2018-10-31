10/31/2018
DC Readers: Attend A Free Early Screening Of 'Maria By Callas'
We're happy to offer our DC readers the chance to attend a free early screening of Maria by Callas, the latest from writer/director Tom Volf.
SYNOPSIS: Tom Volf’s MARIA BY CALLAS is the first film to tell the life story of the legendary Greek/American opera singer completely in her own words.
Told through performances, TV interviews, home movies, family photographs, private letters and unpublished memoirs—nearly all of which have never been shown to the public—the film reveals the essence of an extraordinary woman who rose from humble beginnings in New York City to become a glamorous international superstar and one of the greatest artists of all time.
MARIA BY CALLAS is a loving portrait of one of history’s most extraordinarily talented women, told in a way that is revelatory, unprecedented, and authoritative.
The screening takes place on Wednesday, November 7th at 7:00pm at Landmark E Street. If you'd like to attend, simply send an email to wdcmovies@gmail.com and passes will be sent to you directly. Please remember that all screenings are first come first served and you'll need to arrive early to ensure receiving a seat. Enjoy the show!
Maria by Callas opens on November 9th.