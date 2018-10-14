10/14/2018
DC Readers: Attend A Free Early Screening Of 'Can You Ever Forgive Me?' Starring Melissa McCarthy
We're happy to offer our DC readers the chance to attend one of two free advance screenings of Can You Ever Forgive Me?, starring Melissa McCarthy.
SYNOPSIS: In CAN YOU EVER FORGIVE ME?, Melissa McCarthy stars as Lee Israel, the best-selling celebrity biographer (and cat lover) who made her living in the 1970’s and 80’s profiling the likes of Katharine Hepburn, Tallulah Bankhead, Estée Lauder and journalist Dorothy Kilgallen. When Lee found herself unable to get published because she had fallen out of step with the marketplace, she turned her art form to deception, abetted by her loyal friend Jack (Richard E. Grant).
We have two screening options for you to choose from. If you'd like to attend on Tuesday, October 16th at 7:00pm at Regal Majestic in Silver Spring, go to the Fox Searchlight ticketing site here.
If you prefer the Wednesday, October 24th, 7:00pm screening at AMC Tysons Corner, go to the Fox Searchlight site here.
Please remember that having passes does not guarantee entry as all screenings are first come first served. You will need to arrive early to assure receiving a seat. Enjoy the show!
Can You Ever Forgive Me? opens October 26th.