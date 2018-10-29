10/29/2018
DC Readers: Attend A Free Advance Screening Of 'Boy Erased'
We're happy to offer our DC readers the chance to attend a free advance screening of Boy Erased, directed by Joel Edgerton and starring Lucas Hedges, Nicole Kidman, and Russell Crowe.
SYNOPSIS: BOY ERASED tells the courageous story of Jared Eamons (Lucas Hedges), the son of a Baptist pastor in a small American town, who must overcome the fallout of being outed to his parents (Nicole Kidman and Russell Crowe). His parents struggle with reconciling their love for their son with their beliefs. Fearing a loss of family, friends, and community, Jared is pressured into attending a conversion therapy program. While there, Jared comes into conflict with its leader (Joel Edgerton) and begins his journey to finding his own voice and accepting his true self.
The screening takes place on Tuesday, November 6th at 7:30pm at AMC Mazza Gallerie. If you'd like to attend, go to the Focus Features ticketing site here and download one Admit-Two pass for the event. Please remember all screenings are first come first served and you'll need to arrive early to ensure receiving a seat. Enjoy the show!
Boy Erased opens in DC on November 9th.