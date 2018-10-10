10/10/2018
David Fincher Apparently Still Directing 'World War Z' Sequel, Shooting Date Revealed
Apparently a World War Z sequel is still a thing that's happening. Paramount has been trying to get the film off the ground ever since the 2013 zombie flick overcame epic production problems on the way to $540M worldwide. Brad Pitt was coming back to star and David Fincher was the surprising addition as director, but the whole thing has sorta faded from memory. Now the sequel's producers Dede Gardner and Jeremy Kleiner tell Variety everything is fine, and that production is surprisingly close at hand...
“We’re starting to shoot in June,” Gardner said. “What more do you need to know? Brad Pitt is Gerry Lane. He’s back. David Fincher is directing.”
Yeah, okay. We'll see about that. World War Z 2 has been delayed so many times it's tough to take seriously. Fincher has been a big part of the issue as he has repeatedly put other projects in front of it, like two seasons of Netflix's Mindhunter series. Despite his close association with Pitt and screenwriter Brad Kelly (of Fincher's failed Utopia series), does this seem like the kind of movie Fincher would jump into?