'Daredevil' Season 3 Trailer: Matt Murdock Becomes Public Enemy No. 1

"I'm Daredevil", says Matt Murdock (Charlie Cox) in the new trailer forseason 3, and it's a declaration that appears to be as much to convince himself as anybody else. The thing is, when you're a masked vigilante with a secret identity, it doesn't take much for it to all fall apart. With the return of Kingpin (Vincent D'Onofrio) to terrorize the daredevil of Hell's Kitchen, he's brought along just the right villain to target all of Murdock's weaknesses: enter Bullseye.Netflix has confirmed Wilson Bethel in the role of Benjamin Poindexter, one of the many aliases belonging to Daredevil, the sharp-shooting assassin fans have been eagerly waiting to see on the small screen. With his skills he becomes the perfect choice to put on a mask and frame Daredevil for a terrible crime, turning the city Murdock loves against him.Elements of the story have been taken from the beloved "Born Again" storyline, which sees Matt Murdock's entire life destroyed by Kingpin's mechanations. He won't be the only one affected, as his friends Karen Page (Deborah Ann Woll) and Foggy Nelson (Elden Henson) will find themselves in the crosshairs. Unlike previous seasons this one won't busy itself setting up other spinoff heroes, but will instead focus on the core trio. So don't expect to see much, if any, of Luke Cage, Punisher, or Elektra, and certainly no Rosario Dawson as Claire Temple.season 3 hits Netflix on October 19th.