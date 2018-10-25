10/25/2018
Chris Pratt To Star In Taylor Sheridan's Next Drug War Thriller
This has been another huge year for Chris Pratt, starring in massive blockbusters Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom and Avengers: Infinity War. But he's also experienced a couple of setbacks in the delay of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 and shelving of Cowboy Ninja Viking. Fortunately, they opened up a hole in schedule that has now led to something tremendously exciting, as he'll star in the next film by Wind River director Taylor Sheridan.
Pratt is in final talks to star in the tentatively-titled Fast, which will be Sheridan's followup to Wind River, his directorial debut. Sheridan will also write the script, as he did for Hell or High Water and Sicario, previously. He's coming off his TNT miniseries Yellowstone, which was recently renewed for a second season.
Variety says the upcoming film "follows a former special forces commando (Pratt), who’s recruited by the DEA to lead a black ops strike team targeting drug dealers who are protected by the CIA."
Are we sure this isn't a backdoor Sicario sequel or spinoff? Sure sounds like it. Taylor will be working with a budget of around $70M to $80M, which is why he needed a star like Pratt to get it done. And if it works out we could see Taylor continue it on as a franchise.