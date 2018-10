Chris Pratt To Star In Taylor Sheridan's Next Drug War Thriller

This has been another huge year for Chris Pratt, starring in massive blockbustersand. But he's also experienced a couple of setbacks in the delay ofand shelving of. Fortunately, they opened up a hole in schedule that has now led to something tremendously exciting, as he'll star in the next film bydirector Taylor Sheridan.Pratt is in final talks to star in the tentatively-titled, which will be Sheridan's followup to, his directorial debut. Sheridan will also write the script, as he did forand, previously. He's coming off his TNT miniseries, which was recently renewed for a second season. Variety says the upcoming film "follows a former special forces commando (Pratt), who’s recruited by the DEA to lead a black ops strike team targeting drug dealers who are protected by the CIA."Are we sure this isn't a backdoorsequel or spinoff? Sure sounds like it. Taylor will be working with a budget of around $70M to $80M, which is why he needed a star like Pratt to get it done. And if it works out we could see Taylor continue it on as a franchise.