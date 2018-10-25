Chris Pine Channels His Inner Braveheart In New 'Outlaw King' Trailer

Following their previous collaboration on the excellent, David Mackenzie and Chris Pine'shit the festival circuit like a shot. And then the reviews came and they were just sorta alright. So the Scottish director went back into the lab and cut a slightly shorter, re-focused cut, and now there's a new trailer showing off some of Mackenzie's improvements.Now that 22 minutes have been shaved off the previous 137 minute runtime, Mackenzie hopes you'll be ready to get in touch with your inner Braveheart once again. This time the Scottish warriors are led by the outlaw king himself, Robert the Bruce (Pine), against those evil English colonizers. Pine has ventured into his grittiest roles when under Mackenzie's guidance so I have high hopes for this one, and it feels like forever since we had a really good historical biopic with big, sweeping action. Not since Mel Gibson made them a regular thing, actually.Also starring Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Florence Pugh, Billy Howle, Tony Curran, and Braveheart's James Cosmo,hits Netflix on November 9th.