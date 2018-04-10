Chris Evans Posts Emotional Goodbye To Captain America After Wrapping 'Avengers 4'

Officially wrapped on Avengers 4. It was an emotional day to say the least. Playing this role over the last 8 years has been an honor. To everyone in front of the camera, behind the camera, and in the audience, thank you for the memories! Eternally grateful. — Chris Evans (@ChrisEvans) October 4, 2018

Chris Evans has always seemed to have one foot out the door, just waiting for his Marvel contract to end. Depending on his mood or the other opportunities afforded him, he's been either exhausted of playing Captain America or in love with every moment. What we know is that Cap managed to survivebut his status at the end ofis very much up in the air. What we know for absolutely certain now, though, is that Evans has hung up his shield for good.After wrapping all of his scenes inEvans posted an emotional tweet saying goodbye to the Captain America role that has been a part of his life for nearly a decade...This is sad but not really a surprise. Evans has badly wanted to do other things that his Marvel commitments have denied him. He did manage to find time to make his directorial debut,, back in 2014 around the time he really started openly talking about a future outside of Marvel. And for those who think this might be a spoiler, we still don't know how Captain America's story ends. We could see the patriotic Avenger walk off into the sunset when all is said and done.We'll find out whenopens on May 3rd 2019.