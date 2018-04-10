10/04/2018
Chris Evans Joins Daniel Craig In Rian Johnson's Mystery 'Knives Out'
Well, that didn't take long. Mere hours after bidding adieu to the MCU, Chris Evans had landed his first major post-Marvel gig, and it's a doozy that will team him up with James Bond and a Star Wars director.
Evans has joined Daniel Craig in Knives Out, the next film from Star Wars: The Last Jedi director Rian Johnson. Not much is known except it will be a contemporary murder mystery in the style of Agatha Christie. Sorry, no lightsabers or Vibranium shields in this one.
This should get moving pretty fast considering the tight schedules for everybody involved. The whole project came together so quickly because Craig had an opening due to delays on Bond 25, and Johnson has some time before he gets rolling on his Star Wars trilogy. Evans has Neill Blomkamp's disaster movie Greenland coming up, as well as rescue drama The Red Sea Diving Resort, so he's doing exactly what he's always wanted to do which is brand out. [Deadline]