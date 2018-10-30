10/30/2018
Chloe Moretz And Jack O'Connell Are Bonnie & Clyde In Long-Developing 'Love Is A Gun'
The story of iconic criminals Bonnie & Clyde has been told many times before, but for years there's been an attempt to do something a little different. In 2012 Neil Burger was attached to direct an adaptation of Jeff Guinn's book, Go Down Together: The True, Untold Story of Bonnie and Clyde. Untold. That means never been told before, right? Well it's getting told now, with Chloe Grace Moretz and Jack O'Connell as the tragic lovers.
Moretz and O'Connell will star in Love is a Gun, and with Burger out the film will be directed by Spanish helmer Kike Maillo. Maillo won the Goya Award for Best New Director in 2011 for his film, Eva. Sheldon Turner (Up in the Air) and Johnny Newman's script remains in play, “thrilling, gritty and emotional story of two of history’s most famous lovers, Bonnie Parker and Clyde Barrow.” My recollection of the book is that it takes some of the shine off of their criminal careers, and goes into some of the troubling things they did before getting together.
No word on when shooting might begin. Moretz can be seen in theaters this weekend in Suspiria. O'Connell will be seen next opposite Kristen Stewart in Against All Enemies.