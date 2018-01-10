10/01/2018
'Charlie's Angels' Reboot Adds Djimon Hounsou As Another Bosley
Elizabeth Banks's Charlie's Angels reboot now has as many Bosleys as it does Angels. With Banks directing and playing one Bosley, and Patrick Stewart on board to play another, the film has now added Oscar winner Djimon Hounsou to the cast as the third known Bosley, but don't be surprised if there are more.
Hounsou joins a cast that features Kristen Stewart, Naomi Scott, and Ella Balinska as the three Angels. In this take on the 1970s TV series, the Charlie Townsend's detective agency has expanded into a global security firm with branches around the world. Each has their own Bosley and their own Angels, with the movie focusing on just one team. Sounds like a nice setup for sequels set in other parts of the world with all-new casts. The Bosley character is basically a liaison between Townsend and the Angels.
This is another big role for Hounsou, one of the most reliable actors in Hollywood since his breakout role in 1997's Amistad. He would go on to earn an Oscar nomination for Jim Sheridan's In America, and gain his first Oscar win for his supporting role in Blood Diamond. He'll reprise his Guardians of the Galaxy role as Korath in next year's Captain Marvel, and will play the wizard Shazam in the DCEU's Shazam! film.
Charlie's Angels opens September 27th 2019. [Variety]