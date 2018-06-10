10/06/2018
Bullseye Targets Matt Murdock In New 'Daredevil' Season 3 Trailer
Marvel's worst kept secret was officially confirmed today at New York Comic-Con. Yes, Wilson Bethel is playing Bullseye in Daredevil season 3, and he took the panel stage with his co-stars where Charlie Cox drew the bullseye symbol right on his forehead.
A new trailer takes us through the origin of Agent Benjamin “Dex” Poindexter, an FBI marksman with a violent streak perfect for Kingpin (Vincent D'Onofrio) to exploit. As speculated from the trailer released just a couple of days ago, it's Poindexter who takes up the mantle of Bullseye and also becomes the "fake Daredevil" seen causing chaos throughout Hell's Kitchen. I don't know if they'll actually call him Bullseye in the series, but the imagery attached to him makes it clear who he is.
Here's the synopsis: Missing for months, Matt Murdock (Charlie Cox) reemerges a broken man, putting into question his future as both vigilante Daredevil and lawyer Matthew Murdock. But when his archenemy Wilson Fisk (Vincent D’Onofrio) is released from prison, Matt must choose between hiding from the world, or embracing his destiny as a hero.
Daredevil season 3 hits Netflix on October 19th.