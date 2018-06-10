Bullseye Targets Matt Murdock In New 'Daredevil' Season 3 Trailer

Marvel's worst kept secret was officially confirmed today at New York Comic-Con. Yes, Wilson Bethel is playing Bullseye inseason 3, and he took the panel stage with his co-stars where Charlie Cox drew the bullseye symbol right on his forehead.A new trailer takes us through the origin of Agent Benjamin “Dex” Poindexter, an FBI marksman with a violent streak perfect for Kingpin (Vincent D'Onofrio) to exploit. As speculated from the trailer released just a couple of days ago, it's Poindexter who takes up the mantle of Bullseye and also becomes the "fake Daredevil" seen causing chaos throughout Hell's Kitchen. I don't know if they'll actually call him Bullseye in the series, but the imagery attached to him makes it clear who he is.Here's the synopsis:season 3 hits Netflix on October 19th.