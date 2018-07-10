10/07/2018
Box Office: 'Venom' Devours $205M Debut, 'A Star Is Born' Glimmers With $42M
1. Venom (review)- $80M
It's too soon to say that Sony has found their next big franchise with the massive $80M domestic, $205M worldwide debut of Venom, but it's a damn good start. I'm hesitant to jump the gun simply because we expected long-running returns after The Amazing Spider-Man's initial success, and then things fizzled out. But let's talk about the now, which is everything Sony could have hoped for in launching their curious non-Spidey cinematic universe. While the reviews weren't great, Tom Hardy's unhinged performance as Eddie Brock has been praised even among the detractors, and if you just want to see Venom eating people's heads...well, you get that too. So sure, there's a curiosity factor in there that may cause a big drop next week, but then you never know. The reaction has been strong enough that Sony should feel confident in moving forward with their other projects, and it also should bode well for the upcoming Into the Spider-Verse animated movie, which Venom teases after the credits.
2. A Star is Born (review)- $41.2M/$42.6M
Bradley Cooper's directorial debut A Star is Born got off to a rockin' good start with $42.6M, after opening a little early for previews. Oscar buzz has been swirling not only for him but Lady Gaga in her biggest screen role, and that no doubt was a factor in these numbers. This is a good old fashioned star-driven drama based on one of Hollywood's most classic, oft-told stories. They don't come around often anymore and audiences were dying to see it.
3. Smallfoot- $14.9M/$42.7M
4. Night School- $12.2M/$46.7M
It was a sharp 55% drop for last week's number one movie, Night School, but the Kevin Hart/Tiffany Haddish comedy still holds a solid $46M domestic. It was always going to be tough sledding this week with Venom and A Star is Born sucking all the air.
5. The House with a Clock in its Walls- $7.2M/$55M
6. A Simple Favor- $3.4M/$49M
7. The Nun- $2.6M/$113.3M
8. Hell Fest- $2.07M/$8.8M
9. Crazy Rich Asians- $2.06/$169.1M
10. The Predator- $900K/$49.9M