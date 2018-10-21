Box Office: 'Halloween' Continues Record Setting October Trend!

1. Halloween(review)- $77.5M
This October has been one for the record books, literally. Two weeks ago Venom set the record for best debut weekend in October all time. This week Halloween has become the highest grossing horror film, and the highest debut for a star over 55 in the OG scream queen Jamie Lee Curtis. It's surprising to me that October, THE month for horror movies, has never had something debut higher then 77.5 million, but the numbers don't lie. At least it's not something like Saw 42 or the third remake of A Nightmare on Elm Street, but rather this worthy successor that maintains the quality and delivery of the original slasher.
2. A Star is Born (review)- $19.3M/$126M
Bradley Cooper's soon to be Oscar hopeful has succeeded in it's third week in pulling ahead of Venom finally, hey it's something!
3. Venom- $18M/$171M
The little symbiote that could continues piling on the cash as it falls behind it's opening day competition in A Star is Born but continues to hold on to solid returns keeping it in the top 5. At this rate $200 million isn't a far fetched idea.
4. Goosebumps 2: Haunted Halloween- $9.7M/$28.8M
5. First Man- $8.5M/$29.9M
To say the lack of performance at the box office on this one is surprising is an understatement. I would have bet good money that this would be the 'classy' film choice for the second half of October. Failing to cross $30 million by it's second week on a $60 million budget is a bomb no matter how you look at it.
6. The Hate You Give- $7.5M/$10.6M
7. Smallfoot- $6.6M/$66M
8. Night School- $5M/$66M
9. Bad Times at El Royale- $3.3M/$13.3M
This one hurts deep. If you ever want to complain about the lack of original material in theaters look no further then the box office take of this movie. Totally original, star-studded, completely entertaining and well acted yet it barely breaks $10 million in 2 weeks.
10. The Old Man and The Gun- $2M/$4M