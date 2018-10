Box Office: 'Halloween' Continues Record Setting October Trend!

1. review )- $77.5MThis October has been one for the record books, literally. Two weeks agoset the record for best debut weekend in October all time. This weekhas become the highest grossing horror film, and the highest debut for a star over 55 in the OG scream queen Jamie Lee Curtis. It's surprising to me that October, THE month for horror movies, has never had something debut higher then 77.5 million, but the numbers don't lie. At least it's not something like Saw 42 or the third remake of A Nightmare on Elm Street, but rather this worthy successor that maintains the quality and delivery of the original slasher.2. review )- $19.3M/$126MBradley Cooper's soon to be Oscar hopeful has succeeded in it's third week in pulling ahead offinally, hey it's something!3.- $18M/$171MThe little symbiote that could continues piling on the cash as it falls behind it's opening day competition inbut continues to hold on to solid returns keeping it in the top 5. At this rate $200 million isn't a far fetched idea.4.- $9.7M/$28.8M5.- $8.5M/$29.9MTo say the lack of performance at the box office on this one is surprising is an understatement. I would have bet good money that this would be the 'classy' film choice for the second half of October. Failing to cross $30 million by it's second week on a $60 million budget is a bomb no matter how you look at it.6.- $7.5M/$10.6M7.- $6.6M/$66M8.- $5M/$66M9.$3.3M/$13.3MThis one hurts deep. If you ever want to complain about the lack of original material in theaters look no further then the box office take of this movie. Totally original, star-studded, completely entertaining and well acted yet it barely breaks $10 million in 2 weeks.10.- $2M/$4M