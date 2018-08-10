10/08/2018
'Bodied' NSFW Trailer: Eminem-Produced Satire Is Battle Rap Meets Street Fighter
While we've seen issues of race, toxic masculinity, and economic disparity tackled in more serious films already this year, I guarantee there won't be a more entertaining approach than in Joseph Kahn's rap battle flick, Bodied. A standout on the festival circuit praised for Kahn's unique visual style and reliance on his music video background, the film boasts the star power of Eminem as a producer, and once you see the trailer it's easy to see why the white rapper from Detroit who dropped a diss track on Donald Trump would be so interested.
Bodied stars Calum Worthy (American Vandal) as Adam Merkin, a liberal grad student whose thesis on use of the N-word in hip-hop gets him pulled into the world of underground rap battles. After dropping some hot fire himself, he becomes the protegee of legendary battle rapper Behn Grymm (ATL's Jackie Long), and must learn to cope with the aggressive racism and sexism inherent to the culture. Rory Uphold plays Adam's woke girlfriend, while Dumbfoundead, Walter Perez, Shoniqua Shandai, Charlamagne tha God, Dizaster, Hollow da Don, Debra Wilson, and Anthony Michael Hall make appearances.
I saw the film at Sundance and loved the explosive Street Fighter-esque energy Kahn brings to the battle matches.He and co-writer Kid Twist have some provocative ideas that could prove sensitive, and I'm dying to see what the reaction will be once more people hear them out.
Bodied hits theaters on November 2nd, and YouTube Red on November 28th.