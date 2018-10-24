'Bird Box' Trailer: Sandra Bullock Must Go Sightless To Survive In Netflix's Nerve-Racking Thriller

John Krasinski'smade deafness creepy as Hell, all the way to record-shattering box office early this year. Could Susanne Bier'sdo the same for blindness, while carrying Sandra Bullock and Netflix all the way to the Academy Awards? The adaptation of Josh Malerman's post-apocalyptic novel finds Bullock blindfolded for most of the film, as she must navigate a perilous journey without the use of her sight due to a mysterious force that drives people mad with just a glimpse.Here's the official synopsis:The trailer covers a lot of ground, as we see Bullock's character Malorie before, during, and after the force has destroyed everything. Bullock is joined in the cast by Trevante Rhodes, Sarah Paulson, Jacki Weaver, Rosa Salazar, Danielle Macdonald, Lil Rel Howery, Tom Hollander, Colson Baker, BD Wong, and John Malkovich, which is about as good as it gets. And Bier is no slouch, either. She won an Academy Award in 2010 for, and has directed other high profile films such as, and most recently won an Emmy for miniseries. On script duties is Eric Heisserer, who wrote the terrific script forhits Netflix and select theaters on December 21st.