'Between Worlds' Trailer: Nicolas Cage Is Haunted By His Ex's Vengeful Spirit

I'd like to say that Nicolas Cage's off-the-charts performance inwas some kind of turning point for him, but....er, no. Doesn't look like it, because Cage has had quite a busy year and chances are you haven't even heard of much less seen the other movies he's dropped in 2018. You may have similar difficulty with his latest,, a supernatural thriller with an uncomfortably weird premise.Between World stars Cage as Joe, a truck driver whose dead wife gets reincarnated, which wouldn't be so bad except that she's brought back into the body of his new girlfriend's daughter (!?!?) who lies in a coma. The girlfriend in this scenario is played by Franka Potente, who I've been a huge fan of sinceand theflicks, but it looks like she may have fallen on some hard times to be appearing in this. Cage, of course, is quite comfortable in a film that doesn't look so good.Directed by Maria Pulera,hits theaters and VOD on December 21st. Maybe watch it back-to-back with that John Travolta flick Speed Kills ? Both were made by the same company, after all. Show 'em some love for keeping these guys busy.