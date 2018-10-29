10/29/2018
'Between Worlds' Trailer: Nicolas Cage Is Haunted By His Ex's Vengeful Spirit
I'd like to say that Nicolas Cage's off-the-charts performance in Mandy was some kind of turning point for him, but....er, no. Doesn't look like it, because Cage has had quite a busy year and chances are you haven't even heard of much less seen the other movies he's dropped in 2018. You may have similar difficulty with his latest, Between Worlds, a supernatural thriller with an uncomfortably weird premise.
Between World stars Cage as Joe, a truck driver whose dead wife gets reincarnated, which wouldn't be so bad except that she's brought back into the body of his new girlfriend's daughter (!?!?) who lies in a coma. The girlfriend in this scenario is played by Franka Potente, who I've been a huge fan of since Run Lola Run and the Bourne flicks, but it looks like she may have fallen on some hard times to be appearing in this. Cage, of course, is quite comfortable in a film that doesn't look so good.
Directed by Maria Pulera, Between Worlds hits theaters and VOD on December 21st. Maybe watch it back-to-back with that John Travolta flick Speed Kills? Both were made by the same company, after all. Show 'em some love for keeping these guys busy.