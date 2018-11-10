'Ben Is Back' Trailer: Lucas Hedges Is Julia Roberts' Drug-Addicted Son





Directed by Peter Hedges, yes he's Lucas' father, the film finds the titular young man returning home on Christmas Eve, claiming he is now drug free. Roberts plays his mother who welcomes him back eagerly, although she's wary of him staying clean. Everything isn't as it seems, however, and secrets are revealed over the course of 24 hours that push the limits of her undying love. Along with Hedges and Roberts the film co-stars Kathryn Newton, Courtney B. Vance, and Alexandra Park.



Hedges has played one troubled youth after another so far in his career, delivering strong performances each time. I'm curious if there will be some backlash





Ben is Back opens December 7th.





After scoring his first Oscar nomination for, Lucas Hedges has another tough domestic drama that may be on the way to some awards gold.finds Hedges starring opposite Julia Roberts, herself no stranger to the Oscars stage, and it deals with a subject that is apparently quite popular this year, the impact of drugs on a family household.