10/09/2018
Batman Who? Impressive First Look At Ruby Rose As Batwoman!
Batman who? When there's this much excitement over the casting of Ruby Rose as Batwoman, why keep the fans waiting? CW has released the first image of Ruby Rose in full Batwoman costume, and I have to admit it looks pretty great.
If you can barely see Rose underneath the black mask and scarlet red wig, well, that's the point. Award-winning designer Coleen Atwood has come up with a look that is both faithful to the comics and streamlined to fit with the majority of other Arrowverse characters. I dig it.
Batwoman will appear in the December 9th Arrowverse crossover episode featuring The Flash, Arrow, Supergirl, and Legends of Tomorrow. If the fan reaction is what we expect it to be, a solo Batwoman series from writer Caroline Dries (The Vampire Diaries) will follow. Here's the series description via THR:
“[Batwoman] centers on Kate Kane, who, armed with a passion for social justice and flair for speaking her mind, soars onto the streets of Gotham as Batwoman, an out lesbian and highly trained street fighter primed to snuff out the failing city’s criminal resurgence. But don’t call her a hero yet — in a city desperate for a savior, Kate must overcome her own demons before embracing the call to be Gotham’s symbol of hope.”