Batman Who? Impressive First Look At Ruby Rose As Batwoman!

Batman who? When there's this much excitement over the casting of Ruby Rose as Batwoman, why keep the fans waiting? CW has released the first image of Ruby Rose in full Batwoman costume, and I have to admit it looks pretty great.If you can barely see Rose underneath the black mask and scarlet red wig, well, that's the point. Award-winning designer Coleen Atwood has come up with a look that is both faithful to the comics and streamlined to fit with the majority of other Arrowverse characters. I dig it.Batwoman will appear in the December 9th Arrowverse crossover episode featuring, and. If the fan reaction is what we expect it to be, a solo Batwoman series from writer Caroline Dries () will follow. Here's the series description via THR