'Bad Boys 3' Coming Together For Early 2020 Release

For what seems like an eternity Sony has been teasing us with asequel that would bring back Will Smith and make Martin Lawrence relevant again. Time and time again those plans have been foiled for one reason or another, but this time it's REALLY going to happen. Count on it. Why? I don't know, but Variety says it's true.The trade says Sony plans to bring the long-developingto theaters by Martin Luther King Jr. weekend in 2020, with production slated to begin early next year. Sony Pictures president Sanford Panitch supplied the news, although he isn't quoted specifically on the details. He does go on to say about the sequel,After many attempts by many writers, Chris Bremner (has apparently cracked the code, and it'll be up todirectors Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah to bring it to life.Panitch said.We'll see if this timeactually becomes a reality, but Sony seems to be headed in the right direction.