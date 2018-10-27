10/27/2018
'Avengers 4' Adds '13 Reasons Why' Star Katherine Langford In A Mystery Role
In some unexpected news, 13 Reasons Why star Katherine Langford has joined the Avengers 4 cast in a, you guessed it, unspecified role. According to The Wrap, Langford has already finished shooting her scenes and it's unclear how long she has been involved.
So what's the deal? Was Langford a last second addition brought in during the most recent round of filming? Or was she there all along and nobody knew? Ultimately I guess it doesn't matter, right? Not until we find out who she is playing. If rumors of a jump forward in time are true, it's possible she's a young Cassie Lang? Or maybe she'll be part of Marvel's plan to introduce the Eternals?
Next up for Langford is a return to Netflix for their horror series, Cursed.
Let the speculation continue! Avengers 4 opens May 3rd 2019.