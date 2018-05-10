'Aquaman' Extended Trailer: Jason Momoa Goes To War Beneath The Seas

You can sense Warner Bros.' concern aboutin what they're calling an "extended video" for James Wan's superhero movie. There's a lot riding on it, to be honest, perhaps the entire future of the DCEU. Whilehad them riding high for a while, the embarrassing failure oftook all of that away. Reaction to the previoustrailers is probably not what they were hoping for, and so this is one more attempt to change a few minds about Jason Momoa's super-bro take on the aquatic hero/punchline.I've probably dug the Aquaman stuff more than most. This is the same footage I saw at Comic-Con and it shows a ton of potential. Wan is trying to build an immersive, elaborate world just as he's done with his Conjuring franchise, and the film looks great visually. He and Momoa have to get over the stigma that has followed the Aquaman character since the Super Friends days, that he's a joke character who doesn't belong anywhere near the likes of Superman, Batman, and Wonder Woman.opens December 21st and co-stars Amber Heard as Mera, Nicole Kidman as Queen Atlanna, Patrick Wilson as Ocean Master, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II as Black Manta, Willem Dafoe as Vulko, and Dolph Lundgren as King Nereus.