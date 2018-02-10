10/02/2018
Ansel Elgort Will Lead Steven Spielberg's 'West Side Story' Remake
All that Stagedoor Manor experience is going to serve Ansel Elgort well in his next role. The Baby Driver star has landed the lead role in Steven Spielberg's West Side Story, a remake of the Stephen Sondheim Broadway musical.
West Side Story will have a script by Tony Kushner, adapting the classic New York City story of the love between Tony, former member of the Jets street gang, and Maria, younger sister to the leader of a rival gang. After a few years in which Spielberg tried to fit West Side Story into his crammed schedule he finally began a casting search earlier this year. Elgort makes for a natural fit with his song and dance abilities, and I think he's still a fresh enough face that he comes across like an unknown to most people. Of course, that could be a double-edged sword if Elgort doesn't have the charisma to pull off such an iconic role. No word on who will play Maria, but I'm guessing Spielberg goes for a big name.
Production on West Side Story begins next summer, after Spielberg wraps up Indiana Jones 5. Elgort will be seen next in the sci-fi drama Jonathan. [Variety]