10/17/2018
'Annabelle 3' Will Bring Back Patrick Wilson And Vera Farmiga As The Warrens
The Conjuring universe wouldn't be anything without Patrick Wilson and Vera Farmiga as paranormal sleuths Ed and Lorraine Warren, but with so many successful spinoffs it's easy to forget that. When the plot of the Annabelle threequel was revealed to center on the Warrens' 10-year-old daughter, it seemed inevitable they would return, as well, but it wasn't set in stone until now.
Wilson and Farmiga will return for Annabelle 3, which will star McKenna Grace as their 10-year-old daughter who is under threat from the demonic doll first introduced in The Conjuring. The script is written by Gary Dauberman, who has worked his horror magic already on It and It: Chapter 2, the first two Annabelle movies, and the franchise's biggest hit, The Nun. On this film he'll not only write but make his directorial debut.
There's also The Conjuring 3 in the works which will focus on a new supernatural event from the Warrens' case file. The spinoffs will continue with The Crooked Man, and an inevitable sequel to The Nun.
Annabelle 3 opens July 3rd 2019. [Deadline]