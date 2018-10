'Annabelle 3' Will Bring Back Patrick Wilson And Vera Farmiga As The Warrens

The Conjuring universe wouldn't be anything without Patrick Wilson and Vera Farmiga as paranormal sleuths Ed and Lorraine Warren, but with so many successful spinoffs it's easy to forget that. When the plot of thethreequel was revealed to center on the Warrens' 10-year-old daughter, it seemed inevitable they would return, as well, but it wasn't set in stone until now.Wilson and Farmiga will return for, which will star McKenna Grace as their 10-year-old daughter who is under threat from the demonic doll first introduced in. The script is written by Gary Dauberman, who has worked his horror magic already onand, the first twomovies, and the franchise's biggest hit,. On this film he'll not only write but make his directorial debut.There's alsoin the works which will focus on a new supernatural event from the Warrens' case file. The spinoffs will continue with, and an inevitable sequel toopens July 3rd 2019. [ Deadline