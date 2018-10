Alfonso Cuaron's 'Roma' To Get Expanded Day And Date Release By Netflix

Netflix has decided to step it up for this year's Oscar campaign, perhaps hearing the complaints levied against them in previous seasons. We'd heard rumblings that Paul Greengrass'sand Alfonso Cuaron'swould receive expanded theatrical runs compared to typical Netflix releases, and we saw that play out with the former. Now the streaming service has confirmed the same treatment for Cuaron's Venice award winner and Mexican entry for Best Foreign film at the Oscars.will receive a day and date release on December 14th, playing in 100 theaters in the U.S. and around the world at the same time it can be streamed. Deadline adds that Netflix is considering an IMAX run for the deeply personal drama, as well as emphasizing theaters that will show it in Dolby Atmos, the preferred sound system crucial to presenting the film as Cuaron intended.Here is the movie's synopsis:For those of us in the DMV,will be playing at the Middleburg Film Festival this week. You can get tickets for that here , if they're still available. Otherwise you can wait to see it as Cuaron intended on December 14th.