Action Flick 'Waldo' To Star Mel Gibson, Charlie Hunnam, And Eiza Gonzalez

Mel Gibson's comeback continues, and we've now reached the point where he's no longer being selective about the projects he chooses. Things have gone well enough after the successes ofandthat he's piling on upcoming projects, and now he can add the action flickto the list.Gibson will star with Charlie Hunnam and's Eiza Gonzalez in Waldo, an adaptation of the bookby Howard Gould. The "action-packed thriller" will be directed Tim Kirby (), and stars Hunnam as Charlie Waldo, a disgraced but brilliant former LAPD detective who leaves his life of minimalist seclusion to investigate the murder of an eccentric TV star's wife. It would be pretty cool if Gibson were playing the TV star but it isn't confirmed yet.The book has a sequel titledhitting shelves this summer. So if this goes well could we be talking franchise? Next up for Gibson is another action film,, while Hunnam has JC Chandor's. Gonzalez will appear next in Robert Rodriguez's