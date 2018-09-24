9/24/2018
Zack Snyder Says The Atom Was Cut From 'Justice League'
I kinda feel sorry for Zack Snyder now. He's taken all of the blame, rightfully or wrongfully, for the struggling DCEU, and after the failure of Justice League has been left to make random posts about what his version of the film might have looked like. We're never going to see a full Snyder cut of the movie, anyway, so all of this is pretty pointless except to make him look a little better to fans. I mean, chances are his version of the movie would've sucked, but if he keeps telling us all the cool shit that COULD have been in it if he'd stuck around...
Case in point, Snyder recently revealed to a fan on Vero [via Batman News] that The Atom, a well-known legacy character in DC Comics, was cut from Justice League. The above image from a deleted scene made its way online not too long ago, and in it we see Joe Morton as Cyborg's daddy. Alongside him working at S.T.A.R. Labs is an unknown scientist. According to Snyder he isn't just some anonymous dude in a white lab coat, he's actually Ryan Choi aka the third person to take on the mantle of The Atom. Without going too much into it, he basically has similar powers as Ant-Man, minus the whole controlling insects bit.
I'm not so much a fan of The Atom as I am his costume, which I think is one of the coolest DC has. Unfortunately, it's doubtful we'll get to see it on the big screen any time soon.