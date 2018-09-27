Yippee Kai Yay! Funko Unveils 'Die Hard' Pops Just In Time For Christmas





So who have we got? Obviously, there's Bruce Willis, all bloodied up as John McClane, with his walkie talkie, trusty pistol, and bare feet. We also get two versions of the late great Alan Rickman as villain Hans Gruber, the second, better dressed version a GameStop exclusive. I never thought Family Matters' Reginald VelJohnson would have a Funko figure but here he is as police Sgt. Al Powell, carrying an armload of Twinkies. There's also Andreas Wisniewski as terrorist Tony Vreski, looking a lot like he does when he gets killed. Definitely the most morbid Funko I've seen in a minute.





Yippee kai yay! It's a wonder it took Funko so long to create a line ofPop! Vinyl figures, but they are here and arriving just in time for Christmas. I guess we know where they stand on whetheris really a Christmas movie. Answer: yes it is.