'Wonder Woman' Actor Saïd Taghmaoui May Or May Not Be The 'Bond 25' Villain

We may or may not know who the villain ofwill be. Wonder Woman actor Saïd Taghmaoui was recently cast in the film, a role that would have been the most prominent of his career as a solid supporting player. The only problem is that was when Danny Boyle was still attached, and with the director out that obviously puts his situation in limbo.Taghmaoui explains his current situation to The National ...This whole situation stems from a dispute between Boyle, star Daniel Craig, and the franchise's producers over casting. Boyle and writer John Hodge clearly had a specific idea in mind when it comes to the movie's villain, but it's Craig who gets the last word. Clearly, he and Boyle were unable to find common ground, and it looks like Taghmaoui may have been caught up in the shrapnel...Taghmaoui is a versatile actor, appearing in everything fromtowhere he played Breaker, but I don't think he'd be able to pull off playing a Russian terrorist. A decision on a new director should be coming soon, and with it some idea of Saïd Taghmaoui's involvement.