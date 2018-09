'Venom' Director Teases Possibility Of An Unrated Cut

That wasdirector Ruben Fleischer back in July when asked specifically if the film would be R-rated, which would be fitting in tone with the character. Well, sadly, we ain't getting an R-rated Venom movie. It's been saddled with the teen-friendly PG-13 label, which we already knew was likely to happen because Sony wants to stay in Marvel's good graces . But that is definitely disappointing to fans of the brain-eating symbiote Tom Hardy will be playing, and clearly Fleischer knows it because now he's trying to dangle the possibility of an unrated cut.Speaking with Fandango , Fleischer talks about the direction he wanted to go with, and he almost sounds apologetic in that the final result isn't at all what he initially wanted or promised...Fleischer said.Dark 'n gritty is simply too generic a label at this point. It means nothing. The DCEU was dark 'n gritty and that didn't work. Venom should have those attributes but be something more. I always hated the anti-hero label for a character like Venom because he's mostly about feeding his urges, whatever they may be. Sometimes that means eating a guy's brains, which is hardly the act of a superhero...Okay, so how is a character that eats brains in a PG-13 movie? Yeah, Fleischer could hide it offscreen but and that's probably what he'll do. But what about fans who want all of that stuff kept in? The director isn't denying the possibility of an uncut version of the film, although at this point I'm not likely to believe anything Fleischer has to say because clearly he is not the guy with creative control...Fleischer says.hits theaters on October 5th and I hope they keep that awful Eminem song out of the final cut.