Tom Hanks Rocks The Red Cardigan In First Look At The Mister Rogers Biopic

If you're too young to know who Fred Rogers is or his show, well, I hate you. The rest of us who do are loving this moment right now, as Mister Rogers is a part of the public discourse in a way he hasn't been since passing away fifteen years ago. Earlier this year we had the terrific documentary, which looks like a potential Oscar contender. And there's also a biopic starring another beloved American figure, Tom Hanks, and we have our first look at him in a very specific outfit.Sony's first image of the untitled film (formerly referred to as) features Hanks in the classic Fred Rogers red cardigan and slacks. The casting couldn't be more perfect, and this photo only confirms it.The film is directed by Marielle Heller () and co-stars Matthew Rhys as a journalist who overcomes his cynicism to form an unlikely friendship with Rogers. Chris Cooper and Susan Kelechi Watson co-star. The film hits theaters next year on October 18th.