9/23/2018
Todd Haynes To Direct Legal Drama 'Dry Run' About Landmark Environmental Case
Todd Haynes' most recent film Wonderstruck didn't have the awards season impact as many thought, but at least he isn't sitting around waiting on what to do next. Variety reports Haynes will direct Dry Run, a film that has a very interesting connection to the movie Foxcatcher from a few years ago.
Dry Run is based on the New York Times article The Lawyer Who Became DuPont’s Worst Nightmare, and centers on attorney Robert Bilott, a former corporate defense attorney for eight years before he took on a landmark environmental lawsuit against the DuPont chemical company. If the name "DuPont" sounds familiar, it's because the 2014 movie Foxcatcher starred Steve Carell as John du Pont, heir to the du Pont family fortune. That movie also starred Mark Ruffalo as the man du Pont eventually murdered, and now Ruffalo, a well-known environmental activisty, is producing Dry Run and may star.
The script was written by Matthew Carnahan (House of Lies) with Mario Correa doing the latest draft. Participant Media, the group behind the journalistic film Spotlight, are behind this one, making this the rare case of Haynes not developing his own project.