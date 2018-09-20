'The Oath' Red Band Trailer: Politics F***ks Up Tiffany Haddish And Ike Barinholtz's Thanksgiving

Michael Moore'shits theaters this weekend, and it will probably cause a few tense political conversations over the dinner table. When the holidays come around a lot of families ban any talk of politics because of the tensions they cause, and that's probably a good idea for most households. If you're a bystander, though, a good ideological row between relatives can be a blast to watch, and that's what Ike Barinholtz's comedypromises.A new red band trailer for the film features more F-bombs than you usually get over Thanksgiving dinner conversation. Barinholtz, who you may recognize from, and more, wrote, directed, and stars in the comedy about a family on different sides of the political spectrum when the President asks people to sign a loyalty pledge. When two government agents show up to enforce the policy, all Hell breaks loose.Tiffany Haddish plays Barinholtz's wife, with Billy Magnussen, John Cho, Carrie Brownstein, Meredith Hagner, Jon Barinholtz, Nora Dunn, and Chris Ellis making for a funny lineup. I just saw the film yesterday and all I'll say is that the trailer doesn't show you half of the insanity Barinholtz has dreamed up. I also identified waaaaaayyyy too strongly with his character who has to have the news on at every minute of the day. It's a habit I'm trying to break.hits theaters on October 12th.