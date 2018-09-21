'The New Romantic' Trailer: Jessica Barden Leads A Rom-Com Full Of Today's Top Young Stars

It's been a great year for youthful romantic comedies already this year (if you haven't watcheddo yourself a favor and do it now), and there's still lot of time left for it to get better. One that has had a lot of people buzzing since it debuted at SXSW is, which features some of the young stars of, and more, but is led by rising star Jessica Barden, who I'll freely admit is my reason for interest.Barden is probably best known for her role on dark comedy series The End of the F***ing World, but she's been a favorite of mine since her small roles inand Far from the Madding Crowd. The New Romantic marks the directorial debut by Carly Stone, and the story it tells is a familiar one, but with a modern edge. Barden plays a college sex columnist with a boring love life, who decides to flip the paradigm and date an older man. The film co-stars's Camila Mendes and Hayley Law, Brett Dier of, and Avan Jogia ofhits theaters on November 9th and VOD four days later.