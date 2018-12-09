'The Ballad Of Buster Scruggs' Trailer: The Coen Brothers Return To The Old West For Netflix

Westerns have always served the Coen Brothers well, starting with the three Oscars (including Best Picture) they won for 2007's. That was followed in 2011 by their True Grit remake, which had an incredible 10 Oscar nominations. Now they're back in arguably their best genre with The Ballad of Buster Scruggs, which is looking like a major awards contender for Netflix this season.Originally designed as a Netflix event series, we were surprised when it was revealed to be part of the Venice Film Festival lineup as a feature. The series format has been reworked into a 6-part anthology starring Tim Blake Nelson, James Franco, Liam Neeson, David Krumholtz, Zoe Kazan, Brendan Gleeson, and Tom Waits. The duo are also reuniting with DP Bruno Delbonnel, who earned an Oscar nomination for Inside Llewyn Davis.will hit Netflix and select theaters on November 16th.