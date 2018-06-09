9/06/2018
'Star Trek 4' Director SJ Clarkson In The Mix To Replace Danny Boyle On 'Bond 25'
So while fans keep wondering when/if the James Bond franchise will cast its first black 007, could the franchise actually break new ground in totally different way? Variety lists SJ Clarkson as a potential director to replace Danny Boyle on Bond 25, which would make her the first woman to ever direct a Bond movie.
Clarkson has already made history on a different blockbuster franchise. She was recently named the director of Star Trek 4, the first woman ever to helm a Trek movie. Another listed as a possible candidate is White Boy Rick director Yann Demange, who was a heavy favorite before Boyle took over. Also a contender is Bart Layton, who made a splash earlier this year with his stylish heist movie, American Animals.
Demange looks to be the favorite right now, but it looks as if there will be more meetings before a final decision is made. Bond producers will need to make their decision soon, or risk having the film moved to 2020.