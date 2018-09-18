'Stan & Ollie' Trailer: John C. Reilly And Steve Coogan Are Comedy's Legendary Duo

When the first image fromdropped a few weeks ago, it was tough to tell the difference between John C. Reilly and Steve Coogan from the legendary comedy duo. But a single still image means nothing if the performances don't measure up to the subject matter. Based on the response out of TIFF, Sony Pictures Classics' enthusiastic acquisition of the film, and now this debut trailer I don't think that's something we have to worry about.The first trailer forpromises a slightly unexpected look at comic pair Stan Laurel and Oliver Hardy. Rather than focusing on the heyday of their decades-spanning comedy career, it follows them as they embark on one final tour of Britain with their best days long behind.While there are glimpses of the slapstick Laurel & Hardy were famous for, this actually looks like quite the sobering biopic. Here's hoping director Jon S. Baird () andwriter Jeff Pope find a good balance. Also starring Shirley Henderson, Nina Arianda, and Danny Huston,opens in January across the pond but has yet to get a U.S. date.