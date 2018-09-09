SPOILERS* Watch That Shocking 'Solo: A Star Wars Story' Cameo In Full





With the film hitting home release soon, that scene has been released in full by IGN , and it features the return of Ray Park as Darth Maul. Well, at this point in time he's just Maul since he's no longer being trained as a Sith apprentice. Even that much may be confusing to those who last saw Maul being sliced in half in. Suffice it to say, he somehow survived being vivisected (!!!) through sheer force of will. He re-emerged in the final two seasons of, reunited with his long-lost brother, and began building a criminal empire. This is roughly around the time when his appearance inwould fit in.In the scene, we find out that it's Maul, now leader of the Crimson Dawn, who is the real criminal mastermind overseeing the activities of Dryden Vos (Paul Bettany) and Han Solo’s former lover, Qi’ra (Emilia Clarke). It's a cool reveal, even if somewhat shoe-horned in to please only the most devoted offans.hits digitally on September 14th, Bluray/DVD on September 25th.

While we mostly knew thatwould hit on all of the big moments of his roguish life, there was a cameo towards the end that shocked everybody. It was the one thing that I received the most befuddled looks about and the most questions, because unless you were a devoted follower ofand, it made no sense to you.