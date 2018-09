Simon Kinberg Says 'Gambit' Will Be A Rom-Com, Confirms Early 2019 Start

The recenttrailer is confirmation enough that 20th Century Fox is going to keep making X-Men movies all the way up until the merger with Disney is complete. One film that may get in under the wire is, although after years of troubles even finding a director to join star Channing Tatum, that looks really unlikely despite recent reports of a looming start date . Simon Kinberg, director ofand a creative force in the X-Men franchise, talked to IGN and gave his thoughts on the status of Gambit, and what genre he sees the film falling into...said Kinberg.I don't know if I'd classify Gambit as a womanizer. Popular with the ladies? Yes, but is he the use 'em and throw 'em away type? Not really. Then again, if this is an origin story as has been suggested in the past, and it includes his ex BellaDonna Boudreaux, then maybe I can see where Kinberg is coming from. Lea Seydoux had been cast in the role of BellaDonna but that, like so much else about this movie, didn't last long.Kinberg also backs up the plan to begin shooting "early next year", saying they have a "great script" ready to go. That's all well and good, but he doesn't address the film's lack of a director, which would seem to be a pretty big sticking point, right? Doug Liman, Gore Verbinski, and Rupert Wyatt were the previous directors attached, only to drop out fairly soon after.