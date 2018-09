Review: 'The Nun', A Forgettable Chapter In An Otherwise Strong Universe

, the newest chapter in theseries, is set in 1950’s Romania. Chronologically, it is the earliest film in theuniverse, taking place a couple years earlier than the bulk of the events that occur in. The film centers around a Monastery located deep within the woods outside of a remote Romanian town that the local’s fear is cursed. When a townsman named Frenchie (Jonas Bloquet) stumbles upon the body of a nun who had hung herself outside of the Monastery, word quickly spreads to the Vatican. The church decides to send Father Burke (Demián Bichir) to investigate and see if the Abbey is still holy. The church also wants Sister Irene (Taissa Farmiga), a young woman who is training to become a nun, to accompany Father Burke. Sister Irene has had visions in her childhood of a nun that the church believes may be directly linked to the Abbey and can help Father Burke in his investigation. Father Burke and Sister Irene travel to Romania and enlist Frenchie to take them to the Abbey. When they arrive, they find that the body of the nun that Frenchie found has moved and is now placed in a different position. Upon examining the body, Father Burke finds that she is clutching an old key that he keeps, thinking it may come in handy. As they begin their investigation, it quickly becomes clear the that there is indeed an evil presence throughout the Abbey. This evil presence reveals itself to be Valak, the demonic nun that was introduced to the series in. Valak begins to torment Father Burke and Sister Irene and they vow to do whatever they can to try and destroy it.