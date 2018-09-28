Review: 'All About Nina', Mary Elizabeth Winstead Shines

|The Orchard
The comedy is vulgar and straight to the point and Nina dives in head first, with her strong comedic talent and stage personality masking a lot of her internal struggles. Winstead is able to carry the film and digs deep into the feelings of Nina, often bouncing back and forth between various emotions in the span of a minute. Winstead’s performance is nuanced, ebbing and flowing alongside the narrative, never doing too much or too little. Her performance is truly pitch perfect.
It’s often hard to find that balance between comedy and darker themes, but Vives manages to do exactly that. There’s certainly a lot that the film tackles, from the reception of female comedians to how Nina’s past potentially puts a wrench in her career and also how she’s perceived by the public. Nina has a formerly abusive relationship with Joe (Chace Crawford), a married cop who won’t stop showing up where he doesn’t belong, but the film thankfully doesn’t spend the entirety of its run time torturing Nina and the audience with their relationship.
All About Nina is one of those films that sneaks up on you because you’re not expecting it to be as good as it is. But it’s easily one of the standout indie films of the year. Eva Vives’ directorial feature film debut is exceptionally good and her writing isn’t overly dramatic for the sake of it. Rather, it moves like gentle waves lapping at the shore and the steady pacing matches the major narrative beats. All About Nina is definitely worth checking out and I look forward to seeing where Vives goes from here.
Rating: 4 out of 5