9/06/2018
Rebecca Ferguson May Join Timothee Chalamet In Denis Villeneuve's 'Dune' Reboot
Many a director has attempted to adapt Frank Herbert's epic Dune novels for the big screen, with the only "successful" one David Lynch's divisive 1984 film. But it looks like Blade Runner 2049 director Denis Villeneuve is the guy who will get it done, perhaps because of his recent experience with cult sci-fi franchises, having already cast Timothee Chalamet for the lead role of Paul Atreides. Now he may be adding another big name in Mission: Impossible-Fallout's Rebecca Ferguson.
Ferguson is in talks to join the Dune cast, although her role is unclear at this point. Drawing from my limited knowledge, it seems as if Lady Jessica, the mother of royal heir Paul Atreides, caught up in a feudal war for control of the most valuable commodity in the galaxy, a drug known as "spice".
Ferguson is red hot right and has been for some time. She starred in last year's tremendously successful The Greatest Showman, and will be seen next in Joe Cornish's fantasy-adventure The Kid Who Would Be King. She also has a role in the upcoming Men in Black spinoff. [Variety]