9/10/2018
Ray Fisher Doesn't Think A 'Cyborg' Movie Will Happen
A reminder of just how lopsided Warner Bros.' plans for the DCEU were/are, they released their full slate of films a few years ago and among them was a Cyborg movie. It was an odd choice since Cyborg isn't incredibly popular, the actor playing him, Ray Fisher, is unheard of by most people, and he hadn't even made his first full appearance yet. That would happen eventually with Justice League, which shit the bed something fierce and we haven't heard much about any solo movies outside of Batman and Wonder Woman ever since.
Now Fisher has come around to thinking a Cyborg movie won't happen at all, telling Comicbook.com..
"I don't know. I can't comment on that specifically, because they don't tell me anything until the very last minute. There's a ton of people making those kind of decisions behind the scenes. And it would be a very, very costly movie to make because it is so CGI heavy with Cyborg, because I'm the only member of the League that's not in a practical costume. You're going to be looking at $200 million just to make it. So it's one of those things you have to take into consideration. It's a numbers game for some people at the end of the day."
His math is probably right on that one, especially given how pricey DCEU movies tend to be. There's a good chance we've seen the last of Cyborg, period, at least on the big screen. The character has been recast for the upcoming Titans and Doom Patrol shows on the DC Universe streaming channel, and that may be the only place to get your Cyborg fix, if there is such a thing. We had heard rumors Cyborg would show up in The Flash's solo film but that was when it was still known as Flashpoint, before rewrites and a total shift in direction.
Fisher is holding out hope, adding "If we keep making noise, it can happen. It's about what the people want. And that's what people understand, that's what they recognize."
Yeah, okay. Let me know when somebody launches the "Give Cyborg A Movie" online petition.